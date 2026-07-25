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Saturday, July 25, 2026: Hot and sunny, temps in the 90s

Saturday, July 25, 2026: Hot and sunny, temps in the 90s
8 hours 39 minutes 37 seconds ago Saturday, July 25 2026 Jul 25, 2026 July 25, 2026 11:43 AM July 25, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

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