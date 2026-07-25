Mercedes man faces up to life in prison in fentanyl overdose death
A Mercedes man faces federal charges after prosecutors say he sold fentanyl that led to someone's death.
A federal judge ordered 28-year-old Bryan Alexis Cedillo to be held in custody pending further proceedings.
Prosecutors told the court Cedillo sold narcotics that caused a fatal overdose. They also presented information alleging Cedillo continued selling narcotics after he learned of the victim's death, according to a news release.
An indictment alleges Cedillo possessed fentanyl with intent to deliver and that the drugs resulted in death.
If convicted, Cedillo faces a mandatory minimum of 20 years and up to life in federal prison. He could also face a fine of up to $1 million.
The Weslaco Police Department led the investigation with help from Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations.
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