Brownsville district 2 homeowners to receive property tax cut

Some homeowners in Brownsville's District 2 will get a break on their property tax bill.

City commissioners voted in favor of a five cent reduction earlier this week.

Thomas Brashear has called District 2 home for more than two decades. He said one of the things he's always enjoyed is the peace and the trails that run through the community.

"It's a real quiet neighborhood, almost nothing happens here. I mean I feel like that kid from 'Home Alone' who says everything's boring and then everything goes to hell, but no it's really slow and quiet," Brashear said.

The neighborhood's peaceful environment stems in part from the Paseo De La Resaca trail system, a seven-mile network of hike-and-bike trails connecting neighborhoods, parks, and community spaces.

It's also what the area's Public Improvement District, or PID, helps maintain through an additional tax paid by homeowners in the area.

Homeowners recently received a letter stating that taxes will soon be lowered from 15 cents to 10 cents for every $100 valuation.

District 2 Commissioner Linda Macias says the district's budget was reworked, cutting about half a million dollars in spending, making it possible to lower the PID tax rate by five cents.

"We didn't want to hoard $500,000. We feel it's irrational to be taking care of taxpayer money and just keeping it in a savings account, so we wanted to give it back to the people," Macias said.

Macias said this marks the third tax reduction for these residents in recent years, including cuts to the city and Municipal Utility District tax rates, for a combined reduction of 23 cents.

Macias said in case the current budget can't cover future projects or emergencies, there are contingency plans so the rate won't increase.

"So we've talked about allocating certain percentages of those monies to ensure that we have a future budget for that, but at the same time, we have talked to MUD board members and they currently have $3 million in their account, so they're ready to help out however they can," Macias said.

For Brashear, the savings may not be huge, but he says every little bit helps.

"I think it'll be positive, because it'll put more money back in people's pockets here in the neighborhood," Brashear said.

Homeowners could see the reduction on their bills as soon as 2027, when the next tax season begins.

Watch the video above for the full story.