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Special election set for South Padre Island council seat following councilman's death

Special election set for South Padre Island council seat following councilman's death
6 hours 19 minutes 23 seconds ago Saturday, July 25 2026 Jul 25, 2026 July 25, 2026 2:07 PM July 25, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

A special election has been set to fill South Padre Island's Council Member Place 1 seat.

The seat was held by Ken Medders who died in June.

The special election is set for October 3.

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