'Now I want to be an astronaut': 8-year-old among thousands who watched Starship launch at Isla Blanca Park

SpaceX launched its 13th test flight of the Starship rocket Friday.

White smoke filled the sky as phones were held high to capture the launch. The ground rumbled beneath spectators' feet as they clapped and cheered for the single moment.

That brought thousands of people to Isla Blanca Park.

"It's a once in a lifetime experience, I think, so, if you can at least make it out once keep coming, it will happen," Brownsville resident Celina Massad said.

SpaceX launched Starship from its Starbase facility at Boca Chica Beach, successfully deploying 20 Starlink test satellites into orbit.

"It went all the way, all the noise, it was so cool and the fire," Dallas visitor Michael Depaz said.

That rocket launch left 8-year-old Depaz with tears in his eyes and what he saw led him to a realization.

"Now I want to be an astronaut," Depaz said.

And one day he hopes to see Earth from above.

"I want to look down onto the Earth when I am up there," Depaz said.

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