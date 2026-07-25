Energy drink distributor files appeal to halt wrongful death lawsuit of Weslaco cheerleader

Glazer's Beer and Beverage has filed an emergency motion with an appeals court to pause a wrongful death lawsuit involving a Weslaco cheerleader.

The filing comes after a Hidalgo County district judge ruled that the lawsuit filed by Larissa Rodriguez's family could move forward.

As previously reported, the distributor asked for the lawsuit to be put on hold while it appeals another ruling when the judge denied the company's request to dismiss the case.

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Rodriguez died in October 2025 from an enlarged heart, which the coroner's report attributed to stress and "a large amount of caffeine" after she consumed Alani Nu energy drinks.

Glazer's requested an emergency ruling to pause the lawsuit. According to court documents, Glazer has requested a ruling on their motion by Monday, July 27, to avoid "expending unnecessary attorneys’ fees and resources."