UTRGV WBB's only freshman Jessica Borders details ACL recovery & mentorship from Vaqueros teammates

UTRGV freshman Jessica Borders finds herself in a somewhat unique situation with the Vaqueros.

While most freshman are used to coming onto a team with at least a few other players in their class, Borders is the only traditional freshman on the team's roster.

The only other player listed as a freshman is Lina Fimbo, a 21-year-old commit from France. That leaves Borders as the lone youngster among a team of veterans. So far, it's been nothing but positive for the talented young Vaquero from Kansas.

"Everybody's been so cool about helping me," she said. "I've been asking questions of coaches, teammates, all that stuff. But it's definitely been a change because I'm used to being one of the older [players], one of the best people on the court, but now it's like, I'm taking a step back."

Borders was quick to credit Kamryn McLaurin specifically for mentoring her. McLaurin herself is new to the Vaqueros after transferring in from Southland Conference rival Houston Christian this offseason.

"Kamryn has been a great help, I feel like we're kind of the same position and she did great at Houston Christian last year, so I've definitely been learning a lot from her," Borders said.

During her time in high school, Borders was a star on the court, but two ACL tears led to some colleges rescinding their offers.

"My first time coaches dropped, second time coaches really dropped," she said.

But among those coaches who lost interest was not Coach Lord, who clearly saw something in Borders worthy of making her the youngest player on the team this season.

"I was so nervous to tell Coach Lord. I was like, oh, no, he's gonna back off like other coaches," she said. "But I texted him and I was like, hey, I tore my ACL. And then he was like, oh, that's fine. We still want you."

Going through the injury twice gave her a different perspective on the game.

"It kind of just made me realize, to be grateful for the game and not to take anything for granted and just to be humble," she said. "I'm a believer of Christ, so, I was deep in my word... That helped a lot. Like, I would not be here if it wasn't for Christ."

Borders playing time is still yet to be determined, but she says she's ready to be patient and learn from the experienced players already on the roster.

The season is set to start on November 3rd at home against St. Mary's.