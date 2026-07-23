Pet of the Week: Vinnie the kitten

News Video
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Judge allows Weslaco cheerleader's wrongful death lawsuit to move forward
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Harlingen preservation project aims to identify landmarks
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City of Brownsville to upgrade athletic fields at 2 city parks
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Brownsville nonprofit opens new office at police department
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Weslaco road project cuts sales at coffee shop; city admits not properly...
Sports Video
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Fromer Spurs guard & NBA champion Danny Green talks about McAllen basketball...
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Southland Conference taking notice after UTRGV football's impressive first year
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UTRGV expresses excitement for upcoming football season at SLC Opening Drive event
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Spain fans celebrate the 2026 World Cup final in McAllen
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Day 3 highlights from Pony League World Series in McAllen