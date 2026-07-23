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Pet of the Week: Vinnie the kitten

Pet of the Week: Vinnie the kitten
2 hours 49 minutes 32 seconds ago Thursday, July 23 2026 Jul 23, 2026 July 23, 2026 4:42 PM July 23, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV
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