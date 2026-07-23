Brownsville Metro offering free rides for Customer Appreciation Day

Brownsville Metro is giving back to daily bus riders.

On Thursday, the transit service is offering free rides citywide.

Metro officials say riders can hop on any B Metro bus without a ticket, pass or ID. They said it's their way of thanking the people who depend on the bus system to get around town.

"It provides more ridership because I believe those who have never ridden on a Bville Metro to take the opportunity to hop on because its free and they explore Brownsville," B Metro Grants and Public Outreach Coordinator Victoria De La Llata said.

For a list of bus routes, click here.