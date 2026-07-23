Female passenger killed in Cameron County wrong-way crash identified
A woman killed in a wrong-way crash in Cameron County has been identified.
According to a news release, 34-year-old Aglae Yunuen Patino was a passenger in a silver Toyota Scion when it crashed head-on into a Kenworth.
The crash occurred Wednesday on FM 511.
RELATED STORY: Woman killed in wrong-way crash in Cameron County
As previously reported, the Toyota was traveling southbound on the wrong side of the road when it collided with the Kenworth towing a tanker trailer.
The driver of the Toyota was transported to a local hospital in stable condition. Patino died at the scene from her injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
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