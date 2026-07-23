Fromer Spurs guard & NBA champion Danny Green talks about McAllen basketball camp set for July 30
Our interview with Former Spurs guard Danny Green as he prepares to host another basketball skills camp in McAllen.
The camp is open to kids in grades 1st through 12th and is set for July 30th at McAllen High School.
It will start at 10:00 a.m. and run for four hours. For information on registration and pricing, click here.
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