Valley nun speaks out following ICE detention
Sister Letty and her attorney are speaking out following her detainment by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in June.
A press conference will be held Thursday at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in McAllen.
Sister Letty was detained by ICE while on her way to Sunday Mass. It is still unknown what led to her detainment.
The press conference will be livestreamed within this article and also on the Channel 5 News Facebook page and YouTube channel.
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