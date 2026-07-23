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Valley nun speaks out following ICE detention

Valley nun speaks out following ICE detention
3 hours 26 minutes 24 seconds ago Thursday, July 23 2026 Jul 23, 2026 July 23, 2026 9:50 AM July 23, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

Sister Letty and her attorney are speaking out following her detainment by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in June.

A press conference will be held Thursday at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in McAllen.

Sister Letty was detained by ICE while on her way to Sunday Mass. It is still unknown what led to her detainment.

The press conference will be livestreamed within this article and also on the Channel 5 News Facebook page and YouTube channel.

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