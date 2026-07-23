4 house fires hit Starr County in two weeks; fire chief warns of electrical risk

A string of house fires is raising concern across Starr County.

Just two days after another house fire, a family lost their home that they've lived in for 40 years.

The Rodriguez family home on Redwood Road in the Alto Bonito area has been reduced to charred debris and shattered glass.

Francisco Rodriguez said he is still shaken up and the escape wasn't easy.

"I feel a little sad, a little desperate, because what happened was a huge deal for us," Rodriguez said.

For 40 years, Rodriguez called this home. He says every wall, every room and every improvement came from years of hard work and sacrifice.

Now, it's all gone.

"Because every little paycheck we earned from our jobs went straight toward the house, toward paying it off," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez says six family members were inside when the fire started, including his daughter.

"All of a sudden, my daughter, Anabel, noticed a strange smell. She quickly checked the stove, but there was nothing there. Then a neighbor came over, pushed open our door, and told us to get out because the house was on fire," Rodriguez said.

Surveillance video from a neighbor shows the fire starting at the back of the home before quickly spreading.

"It started back there, right behind the house. It was never inside," Rodriguez said.

Getting everyone out safely became even more urgent because Rodriguez's wife has serious medical conditions.

"My wife is disabled; she's already on the transplant list, and my daughter's only priority at that moment was to get her mom out of there," Rodriguez said.

Firefighters from the La Casita Volunteer Fire Department, along with crews from six other departments, responded to the fire.

Rio Grande City Fire Chief Manuel Muniz says firefighters have responded to four house fires across Starr County in just the past two weeks.

"It's getting hectic, like I said, it can happen at any time but and it's not that common," Muniz said. "We don't hesitate to investigate the fires, but what we've noticed is it might have been something to do with everything with electrical."

Muniz says summer heat can put extra strain on home electrical systems. That can include air conditioners running for long periods.

He also urges people to be careful during power outages.

"Have a family escape plan, that is very important, and where to meet afterwards," Muniz said.

He also recommends installing smoke detectors in every bedroom, keeping fire extinguishers in the kitchen and garage, replacing damaged extension cords, keep charging devices away from flammable surfaces and not overloading outlets.

For Rodriguez, though, the biggest question remains unanswered.

"All I want are answers, to find out what happened. Because nothing came from inside the house, nothing at all," Rodriguez said.

Officials say the Rodriguez home is a total loss. For now, Rodriguez and his wife are staying with their daughter.

The Starr County Fire Marshal's Office is leading the investigation.

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