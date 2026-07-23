Elsa police hide rubber ducks in city parks to get kids outside

A police project in Elsa is getting kids up and moving.

The Elsa Police Department has turned the city into a giant duck hunt. It's their way of getting kids out of the house and off their screens this summer.

Children who find the little rubber ducks get the chance to win a prize.

At the Elsa splash pad, Rosie Rangel is spending the day outside with her two children.

"We grew up playing outside, and so forth, so I would like for them to experience that," Rangel said.

And this summer, they are on a mission.

"We are going to grab our kids and go look for those ducks," Rangel said.

Elsa police officers are hiding three rubber ducks daily in different parks across the city.

"If they find the ducks, they bring them in, we exchange them for a gift basket," Elsa Police Chief Robert McGinnis said.

Children from across the Rio Grande Valley, ages 3 to 15, can participate. Their names will also be entered into a raffle for a chance to win a Walmart shopping spree.

"The grand prize is a $150 shopping spree with the Elsa Police Department," McGinnis said. "We will set up a date and time that works for the winner and parents, and we will take them over there."

McGinnis says he hopes those rubber ducks will encourage families to get out and get active.

"It seems like today's day and age, kids are more on their phones or iPads or XBox and we are looking for something to get them out of the house and enjoy the parks," McGinnis said.

Families have until 4 p.m. on July 28 to turn in any ducks they find to the police department.

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