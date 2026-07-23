Weslaco road project cuts sales at coffee shop; city admits not properly notifying businesses

The owner of a Weslaco coffee shop says road construction is driving away customers. Now, the city admits businesses were not notified as planned.

At La Casa Azul Coffee Bar, the coffee is still brewing, but owner Mina Reyes says business has slowed to a trickle.

"We have a lot of cultural events. Last week, I had to cancel one," Reyes said.

The shop has only been open for eight months, but the owner says her business took a major hit when road construction started on Sugarcane Drive about two weeks ago.

"I think our sales are affected between 80 and 90 percent every day," Reyes said.

Reyes says she only found out about the project when she arrived at work and saw the roads leading to her business under construction.

"I didn't receive any letter or any of the employees of public works letting me know that they would start this construction," Reyes said.

Reyes says the loss of customers has forced her to cancel book readings, lectures and other community events she had planned.

"It was a writer that was coming to this event and we had to cancel it because I didn't know that we would have this problem," Reyes said.

The city says the $520,000 street improvement project began July 6 and includes repaving the road and drainage upgrades.

In a statement to Channel 5 News, the city said it reviewed the situation and determined a notice to businesses "did not occur as intended."

City Engineer Peter Hermida says the city regrets this lapse and is taking steps to improve its notification process for future projects.

The city also says access to businesses has remained open during construction and traffic control has been adjusted to reduce disruptions.

They also say the portion of the road where the coffee shop is located will be paved by the end of the week.

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