SpaceX reschedules Starship's 13th flight test due to weather
The 13th flight test for the Starship rocket has been rescheduled.
The launch was initially meant to take place Thursday, but due to poor weather conditions has been rescheduled to Friday, July 24, with the launch window opening at 5:45 p.m.
Now targeting Friday, July 24 for Starship’s thirteenth flight test, due to weather.— SpaceX (@SpaceX) July 23, 2026
A key objective for the flight test is to get clear imagery from the ground of Starship’s heatshield as it flies at a higher dynamic pressure during ascent, which won't be possible with today's… pic.twitter.com/O4qyJaXjVs
According to SpaceX, a key objective for the flight test is to get clear imagery from the ground of Starship’s heat shield as it flies at a higher dynamic pressure during ascent.
Cameron County residents may hear a loud noise resulting from the rocket’s 33 Raptor engines firing upon ignition.
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