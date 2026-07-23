Judge allows Weslaco cheerleader's wrongful death lawsuit to move forward

A Hidalgo County judge has allowed the wrongful death lawsuit of a Weslaco cheerleader against an energy drink distributor to move forward.

The distributor asked for the lawsuit to be put on hold while it appeals another ruling when the judge denied the company's request to dismiss the case.

As previously reported, Larissa Rodriguez died in October 2025 from an enlarged heart, which the coroner's report attributed to stress and "a large amount of caffeine" after she consumed Alani energy drinks.

Her family filed the wrongful death lawsuit against distributors Glazer’s Beer and Beverage, LLC, and Glazer’s Beer and Beverage of Texas, LLC.

Glazer's has argued it only distributed the drinks and did not design, manufacture or label them.

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The judge said the lawsuit will continue while that appeal plays out. That means both sides can keep moving through the discovery process, exchanging evidence and taking other steps to prepare the case for trial.

Attorneys say that process is already underway.

"That's what you heard the judge talking about, that, 'Hey, you guys are doing your work, continue to do it and if you want something to change or stop, it's going to be in front of the court of appeals,'" Rodriguez family attorney Benny Agosto said. "We'll have to respond to the court of appeals when that schedule is set."

Agosto said the appeals process could take between 60 and 90 days, depending on whether the court requests additional briefings or oral arguments.

While Glazer's has already filed with the 13th Court of Appeals on that first ruling, they will now need to ask that same court to pause the case while it considers the petition.

As of now, no additional hearings have been scheduled.