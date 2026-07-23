Harlingen preservation project aims to identify landmarks

Harlingen residents may get visitors with recording devices.

It's part of an effort aimed at recording and preserving the city's history. Officials basically want to know what residents remember about the city's past and which buildings are worth saving.

This project will focus on the Parkwood Subdivision, the Downtown Historic District and the area around the Marine Military Academy.

The information will be used to see what qualifies as a local landmark.

"So we already have a historic survey and it has a parcel of 55 properties that we've already surveyed within the city. And so with that I think the consultants are just wanting to hear how we can connect to the community? How can we share their stories?" Harlingen Downtown Director and Historic Preservation Officer Alexis Riojas said.

People are encouraged to share photos and documents.