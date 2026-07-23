Brownsville nonprofit opens new office at police department

A Brownsville nonprofit just moved into the Brownsville Police Department.

The group is called Down By The Border, and their goal is to support people with special needs, mainly children.

The nonprofit used to operate out of a local law firm, but that made it hard to train volunteers or meet with families.

"I think this office, our satellite office, is really special to us because, like I mentioned before, it provides us an opportunity for us to close that gap. Some of our families have a knowledge gap, you know, like when they're new in this journey and you don't know where to go to get your resources, where do you go to find those answers," Down By The Border Vice President Angie Tejada said.

The new office offers families a place to learn about specific conditions and find community resources. They are open by appointment only.