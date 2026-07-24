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Zoo Guest: Tomasa the Tomato Frog

Zoo Guest: Tomasa the Tomato Frog
5 hours 1 minute 15 seconds ago Friday, July 24 2026 Jul 24, 2026 July 24, 2026 5:50 PM July 24, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV
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