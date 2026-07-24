Zoo Guest: Tomasa the Tomato Frog

News Video
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Brownsville city leaders vote to create sports commission
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Third arrest made in connection to deadly San Juan shooting at H-E-B...
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Edinburg police search for driver who fled after causing property damage
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$2 million grant set to rehabilitate Mission streets
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Valley nun speaks out following ICE detainment, fights removal to third country
Sports Video
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2026 Upper Valley High School Football Media Day
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RGV football players give thoughts on district realignment for 2026
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UTRGV WBB's only freshman Jessica Borders details ACL recovery & mentorship from...
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UTRGV men's basketball focusing on leadership as end to summer workouts draws...
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2026 Lower Valley High School Football Media Day