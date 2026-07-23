Valley nun speaks out following ICE detainment, fights removal to third country

A Rio Grande Valley nun spoke out during a press conference following her detainment by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in June.

Sister Letty and her attorney held a press conference at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in McAllen Thursday.

Her attorney says she faces a final order of removal following an asylum denial, but was granted protection from deportation to her home country of Nigeria under the U.N. Convention Against Torture.

The attorney says the protection legally bars the United States government from deporting her to Nigeria, but she will still have to report to an ICE check-in next week.

Her attorney says ICE could allow her to remain free but require her to wear an ankle monitor or take her back into custody.

Officials said Sister Letty has complied with the conditions of the protection she was granted since 2019. She holds a valid employment authorization document that her attorney describes as a work permit.

Her legal team says she has never missed any required immigration appointment.

Officials said ICE is now attempting to deport her to a third country, not Nigeria.

Sister Letty did not take any questions following the press conference, but she thanked the community for its continued support.

"I am grateful for this community and all of you that came around me on that faithful day and bad moment June 28. Gratitude does not mean I can't stay quiet about what happened to me," Sister Letty said.

Supporters say they are hoping immigration officials will consider her decades of service to the local community as they make their decision.

Her attorney says he hopes the check-in will be resolved without further action.