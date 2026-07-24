Census data shows Hidalgo County poverty rate drops by four percent

Hidalgo County's poverty rate is declining, but the county judge says the work is far from done.

New census data shows Hidalgo County's poverty rate dropped to 24.2 percent in 2024. That's down from 28.8 percent in 2021—a decrease of more than four percentage points in just three years.

Officials said more jobs and higher wages are helping reduce poverty.

"Hidalgo County has had a consistent poverty rate of over 20 percent for the last five decades, and poverty is so low," Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez said. "We found out that we have a lot of people that are willing to help in those things, and i think the combination of agencies such as the Community Service Agency, VIDA and other agencies that are dedicated to help those that need more help in creating that human capital. I think we're big contributors to this decline."

Cortez said attracting more high-paying jobs is key to keeping graduates in the Rio Grande Valley.

Officials said transportation and rising living costs still remain major challenges.