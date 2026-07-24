Third arrest made in connection to deadly San Juan shooting at H-E-B parking lot
The San Juan Police Department has arrested a third individual in connection with a deadly shooting at an H-E-B parking lot on July 16.
Police said Ivory Ruiz was arrested on July 23 and charged with hindering apprehension, three counts of assault of a peace officer and resisting arrest or transport. Her bond was set at $70,000.
Two other individuals were arrested in connection with the shooting that has been linked to a drug deal gone wrong.
Michael Anthony Lopez, 18, and Juan Samuel Olguin, 19, were charged with murder. They are accused of killing 40-year-old Hervey Marin De Leon.
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