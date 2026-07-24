City of Alamo plans mobile spay, neuter clinics, looking to bring in animal shelter

Two Alamo women who have dedicated their lives to rescuing stray dogs say the problem has grown too big to handle on their own. Now they're asking city leaders to step in.

For Shannon Casas and Leticia Gonzalez, helping stray dogs has become a daily mission.

"I've seen so many strays, I believe every day it's getting even worse," Gonzalez said.

The two spend their days feeding, rescuing and finding homes for stray dogs across Alamo.

"The strays, they're everywhere. They're in the Walmart parking lot, Stripes parking lots," Casas said.

But they say the problem continues to grow.

"I can rescue maybe two dogs today and tomorrow I go feed again and there's like five new dogs. If I don't feed them, they'll be eating dead animals, that's how they survive. Every day it's getting worse and worse," Gonzalez said.

The women are now asking the city for long term solutions.

They're asking the city to offer low-cost spay and neuter services, vaccination clinics, microchipping and to develop a long term plan.

Alamo Mayor J.R. Garza says the city is already moving forward with some of those ideas.

"So what we're going to start every 90 days. We're going to start a spay and neuter mobilization clinic, we're going to bring in a mobile clinic to provide those resources to the residents here at the city of Alamo," Garza said.

Garza said the city expects to announce the first clinic once the dates and location are finalized. He says the city is also looking to bring in an animal shelter.

"We want to do that here, that's one of our priorities, it's something we've been talking a lot about here recently," Garza said.

Garza says the project is in the planning and evaluation phase as the city looks at possible locations and reviews funding options.

"We're trying to get the funds, allocate the funds, find out any grant programs, anything that's out there for us to create a shelter for animals," Garza said.

Garza also says he wants to hear directly from the rescuers.

"I ask if there's anybody within the city that has any issues to come to city hall, I'm available," Garza said.

But until plans become reality, Casas and Gonzalez say they'll keep doing everything they can.

"We need for them to take it serious, to take us serious," Casas said.

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