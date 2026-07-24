Missing 74-year-old man found dead near home in Combes
A missing 74-year-old man who went missing in Combes has been found dead.
Jose Jesus Lara was found in a concealed area near his residence that had not been discovered during the initial search.
Lara was last seen on Wednesday, July 22, at a Stripes convenience store. Family members had contacted police when they had not seen or heard from him.
During the investigation, Combes police developed additional information that led them to conduct a follow-up search near Lara's home on Woodrow Street.
With the assistance of Cameron County Precinct 5 Constable's Office, drones were deployed to expand the search area.
More News
News Video
-
$2 million grant set to rehabilitate Mission streets
-
Valley nun speaks out following ICE detainment, fights removal to third country
-
HSI agents conduct enforcement operation in San Juan neighborhood
-
City of Alamo plans mobile spay, neuter clinics, looking to bring in...
-
Boca Chica visitors let down after SpaceX scrubs launch for third time
Sports Video
-
RGV football players give thoughts on district realignment for 2026
-
UTRGV WBB's only freshman Jessica Borders details ACL recovery & mentorship from...
-
UTRGV men's basketball focusing on leadership as end to summer workouts draws...
-
2026 Lower Valley High School Football Media Day
-
Fromer Spurs guard & NBA champion Danny Green talks about McAllen basketball...