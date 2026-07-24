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Missing 74-year-old man found dead near home in Combes

Missing 74-year-old man found dead near home in Combes
7 hours 27 minutes 19 seconds ago Friday, July 24 2026 Jul 24, 2026 July 24, 2026 10:30 AM July 24, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

A missing 74-year-old man who went missing in Combes has been found dead.

Jose Jesus Lara was found in a concealed area near his residence that had not been discovered during the initial search.

Lara was last seen on Wednesday, July 22, at a Stripes convenience store. Family members had contacted police when they had not seen or heard from him.

During the investigation, Combes police developed additional information that led them to conduct a follow-up search near Lara's home on Woodrow Street.

With the assistance of Cameron County Precinct 5 Constable's Office, drones were deployed to expand the search area.

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