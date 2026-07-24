HSI agents conduct enforcement operation in San Juan neighborhood
Agents with the Homeland Security Investigations McAllen field office are conducting an enforcement operation in the Upper Valley as part of an ongoing criminal investigation, according to an HSI spokesperson.
The San Juan Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety were on scene in the area of Noble Drive. Law enforcement in tactical gear were seen going inside a residence.
One man was seen being taken into custody in handcuffs.
The HSI spokesperson said no additional information was available at this time.
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