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HSI agents conduct enforcement operation in San Juan neighborhood

HSI agents conduct enforcement operation in San Juan neighborhood
4 hours 35 minutes 41 seconds ago Friday, July 24 2026 Jul 24, 2026 July 24, 2026 1:21 PM July 24, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

Agents with the Homeland Security Investigations McAllen field office are conducting an enforcement operation in the Upper Valley as part of an ongoing criminal investigation, according to an HSI spokesperson.

The San Juan Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety were on scene in the area of Noble Drive. Law enforcement in tactical gear were seen going inside a residence.

One man was seen being taken into custody in handcuffs.

The HSI spokesperson said no additional information was available at this time.

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