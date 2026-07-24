Visitors let down after SpaceX scrubs launch for third time

SpaceX scrubbed its 13th flight test of the Starship rocket Thursday for the third time.

The launch was canceled due to poor weather conditions and has been rescheduled for Friday, July 24, with the launch window opening at 5:45 p.m.

A man and his wife came all the way from Brazil hoping to watch the launch, but like many others they only saw cloudy gray skies and packed up and headed home.

Many families were forced to pack up their lawn chairs at Isla Blanca Park after getting some news they did not want to hear.

The weather forced SpaceX to push their 13th test flight of Starship to Friday. That change caught many people off guard.

Bruno Nadalutti traveled all the way from Brazil so his wife could see the rocket launch for her birthday.

"We are kinda frustrated, but we understand these things happen and maybe tomorrow we are going to be seeing it," Nadalutti said.

And some people were hoping to see the launch from a boat.

Osprey Cruises Entertainment Director Felicia Landrum had to pick up the phone and relay the update on the scrub to her riders.

"The best thing we can do is call our customers and offer them a refund or offer them a chance to get on a waiting list for when there's another possible launch," Landrum said.

She said they lost some profit.

"We charge about $50 a person for the SpaceX launches, so, you know, to do the math if you are missing 20 people, it's a decent chunk of money," Landrum said.

But she knows there are more launches to come and has this message for those who are feeling let down.

"For everybody in the same boat, all I can say is relax, adapt, have fun, it's going to happen," Landrum said.