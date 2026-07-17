Crowds at Isla Blanca Park react to scrubbed Starship test launch

SpaceX is replacing two engines on the Starship rocket and will try to launch again next week, according to founder and CEO Elon Musk.

Thursday's launch was scrubbed at the last minute. Musk said some of the engines didn't start, which triggered an automatic stop.

Many people at Isla Blanca Park who waited for hours say they'll be back for the next attempt.

"This is our first launch that we've seen — well almost seen — but that's okay," San Antonio resident Bianca Martinez said.

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After hours of anticipation, SpaceX scrubbed the Starship launch, sending people home without the liftoff they came to see.

"We actually were suppose to leave today, but we decided to stay so we could see this," Martinez said.

Earlier in the day, the island filled with people from across the state and even across the country, including Brandon Towry and his family, who drove 600 miles from Louisiana.

"We arrived here yesterday and we're here to see the most powerful rocket ever built by mankind, and I'm excited," Towry said.

Parking reached capacity as people set up chairs to watch the Starship take flight.

While the rocket never left the pad, many people said they were glad they made the trip and the scrub was just another reason to come back when the next launch happens.