UTRGV men's soccer releases schedule for 2026 season

UTRGV men's soccer team released its schedule for the upcoming season on Thursday.

The big change for next season is that the Vaqueros are back in a conference. Last year, they were not in one because the Southland Conference does not have men's soccer.

This will be their first year in the Ohio Valley Conference.

The season opens August 9 at home against Monterrey Tech in an exhibition game.\

Conference play begins at home September 26 against Lindenwood.

The season finale is on the road against Houston Christian on November 1. The Ohio Valley Conference tournament begins on November 8.

Here is the full schedule:

Aug. 9, 2026

vs. Monterrey Tech (Exhibition)

Aug. 15, 2026

@ Texas A&M International (Exhibition)

Aug. 20, 2026

@ West Florida

Aug. 23, 2026

vs. Stetson

Sept. 6, 2026

@ South Florida

Sept. 15, 2026

@ Oral Roberts

Sept. 18, 2026

@ Air Force

Sept. 26, 2026

vs. Lindenwood

Oct. 1, 2026

vs. Houston Christian University

Oct. 4, 2026

vs. UIW

Oct. 8, 2026

@ Lindenwood

Oct. 11, 2026

vs. Eastern Illinois

Oct. 15, 2026

@ Southern Indiana

Oct. 18, 2026

@ SIUE

Oct. 24, 2026

vs. Western Illinois

Oct. 29, 2026

@ UIW

Nov. 1, 2026

@ Houston Christian University

Nov. 8, 2026

Ohio Valley Conference Tournament starts