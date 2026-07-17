UTRGV men's soccer releases schedule for 2026 season
UTRGV men's soccer team released its schedule for the upcoming season on Thursday.
The big change for next season is that the Vaqueros are back in a conference. Last year, they were not in one because the Southland Conference does not have men's soccer.
This will be their first year in the Ohio Valley Conference.
The season opens August 9 at home against Monterrey Tech in an exhibition game.\
Conference play begins at home September 26 against Lindenwood.
The season finale is on the road against Houston Christian on November 1. The Ohio Valley Conference tournament begins on November 8.
Here is the full schedule:
Aug. 9, 2026
vs. Monterrey Tech (Exhibition)
Aug. 15, 2026
@ Texas A&M International (Exhibition)
Aug. 20, 2026
@ West Florida
Aug. 23, 2026
vs. Stetson
Sept. 6, 2026
@ South Florida
Sept. 15, 2026
@ Oral Roberts
Sept. 18, 2026
@ Air Force
Sept. 26, 2026
vs. Lindenwood
Oct. 1, 2026
vs. Houston Christian University
Oct. 4, 2026
vs. UIW
Oct. 8, 2026
@ Lindenwood
Oct. 11, 2026
vs. Eastern Illinois
Oct. 15, 2026
@ Southern Indiana
Oct. 18, 2026
@ SIUE
Oct. 24, 2026
vs. Western Illinois
Oct. 29, 2026
@ UIW
Nov. 1, 2026
@ Houston Christian University
Nov. 8, 2026
Ohio Valley Conference Tournament starts
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