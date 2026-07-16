Weslaco Fire Department gets $5,000 grant to put iPads in fire trucks

Weslaco firefighters will soon use iPads to help them prepare before entering a burning building.

The devices will be placed in all fire trucks and used to pull up building layouts and information about what is stored inside a structure before firefighters walk through the door.

"The strategic planning for that facility could be done a week before, a month before, a year before anything ever happens in that building," Weslaco Fire Chief and Emergency Manager Antonio Lopez said. "We hope that nothing happens, but at least our firefighters have that training."

The fire department is using a $5,000 grant to pay for the iPads.