Weslaco Fire Department gets $5,000 grant to put iPads in fire trucks
Weslaco firefighters will soon use iPads to help them prepare before entering a burning building.
The devices will be placed in all fire trucks and used to pull up building layouts and information about what is stored inside a structure before firefighters walk through the door.
"The strategic planning for that facility could be done a week before, a month before, a year before anything ever happens in that building," Weslaco Fire Chief and Emergency Manager Antonio Lopez said. "We hope that nothing happens, but at least our firefighters have that training."
The fire department is using a $5,000 grant to pay for the iPads.
More News
News Video
-
Donna man accused of hacking dead person's social media accounts to harass...
-
Brownsville vendors react to new $50 fee for monthly First Friday event
-
SpaceX Starship launch aborted on the pad at the last moment
-
Hidalgo County property owner cited for illegal burning near Alton
-
Weslaco Fire Department gets $5,000 grant to put iPads in fire trucks
Sports Video
-
UTRGV men's soccer reveals its full schedule for the 2026 season
-
Edinburg Vela alum Mito Perez signs with the Texas Rangers organization
-
Nikki Rowe's D'Angelo Llarza signs letter of intent
-
PONY International softball opening ceremony
-
T'Johnn Brown reunites with Head Coach Brandon Chambers