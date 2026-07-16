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Nikki Rowe's D'Angelo Llarza signs letter of intent

Nikki Rowe's D'Angelo Llarza signs letter of intent
1 hour 26 minutes 57 seconds ago Wednesday, July 15 2026 Jul 15, 2026 July 15, 2026 11:11 PM July 15, 2026 in Sports

Baseball player D'Angelo Llarza signed a letter of intent to play at Crowley Ridge College in Arkansas.

 

Llarza played first base and helped the Warriors win a bi-district championship.

 

The team finished the season with a 22-11 record.

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