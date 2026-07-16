Nikki Rowe's D'Angelo Llarza signs letter of intent
Baseball player D'Angelo Llarza signed a letter of intent to play at Crowley Ridge College in Arkansas.
Llarza played first base and helped the Warriors win a bi-district championship.
The team finished the season with a 22-11 record.
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