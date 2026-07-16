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Edinburg Vela alum Mito Perez signs with the Texas Rangers organization

Edinburg Vela alum Mito Perez signs with the Texas Rangers organization
1 hour 37 minutes 38 seconds ago Wednesday, July 15 2026 Jul 15, 2026 July 15, 2026 11:14 PM July 15, 2026 in Sports

Edinburg Vela alum Mito Perez signed a contract to join the Texas Rangers organization as an undrafted free agent.

Perez spent four years at Tarleton State and played this past season with the Grand Canyon Lopes. He started 40 games at GCU, batting .297 with 3 home runs and 18 RBI.

Perez played both baseball and football at Edinburg Vela.

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