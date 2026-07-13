Pump Patrol: Monday, July 13, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
News Video
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Edinburg city truck rolls over on I-69C, closing northbound lanes
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Mission CISD bribery trial begins
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'Everything is gone': Coutino's Burgers & More owners displaced by Rio Grande...
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'We have to rebuild': Rio Grande High School wrestling team facing budget...
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'Scared they might shoot us': Edinburg-area woman says nightclub gunfire is part...
Sports Video
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UTRGV volleyball releases full schedule for the 2026 season
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Hurricanes FC U14 boys team to represent Rio Grande Valley at national...
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Hurricanes FC U9 girls and U14 boys teams honored at the RGV...
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RGV Red Crowns advance to the South Texas Conference finals with home...
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RGV Red Crowns defeat BTX to advance to conference finals