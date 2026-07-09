Hurricanes FC U9 girls and U14 boys teams honored at the RGV Red Crowns playoff game

The Hurricanes FC academy in Brownsville is seeing success at different age groups.

Both the U9 girls and U14 boys squads were honored on Wednesday evening at the RGV Red Crowns playoff game for their latest outstanding performances.

The U15 girls team is currently competing at the 2026 U.S. Youth Soccer National Presidents Cup in Kansas, the U9 girls team finished in second place at the 2026 Disney Memorial Day Soccer Tournament that took place in Orlando, Florida, and the U14 boys team is competing at the U.S. Youth Soccer National Championships in Utah next week.

All three teams received a Proclamation by the City of Brownsville two weeks ago recognizing their accomplishments in youth soccer.