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Pet of the Week: Linguine the shepherd mix

Pet of the Week: Linguine the shepherd mix
7 hours 49 minutes 43 seconds ago Thursday, July 09 2026 Jul 9, 2026 July 09, 2026 12:52 PM July 09, 2026 in Community - Pet of the Week
Source: KRGV
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