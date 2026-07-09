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Weslaco applies for $16 million grant to fix leaking water reservoir

Weslaco applies for $16 million grant to fix leaking water reservoir
4 hours 8 minutes 34 seconds ago Thursday, July 09 2026 Jul 9, 2026 July 09, 2026 4:36 PM July 09, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

A water storage reservoir in Weslaco is leaking, and city leaders are working to fix it.

City leaders approved a grant application this week to cover the cost of repairs. They are applying for $16 million.

Weslaco City Engineer Peter Hermida said the bottom of the reservoir has worn down over time, causing the leak.

"As of right now, the reservoir is losing water every day through the ground absorbing it,” Hermida said. “It used to have an old clay liner; that clay liner is now gone. Unfortunately, over time it's been eroding.”

City leaders said they hope the repairs will not cost taxpayers anything. The grant application now goes to the Texas Water Development Board for review.

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