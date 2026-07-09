South Padre Island open house meeting targets shoreline erosion

South Padre Island leaders want to hear from residents about future shoreline improvements.

The city is holding an open house at South Padre Island City Hall as part of an ongoing study to prevent erosion.

West Cora Lee Drive is one of nine bayside street ends being studied for erosion projects. Officials say they want the community to participate because the projects could impact their area.

The state says the study is already underway, but before any recommendations are finalized, engineers want to hear from property and business owners. Community feedback could identify issues that haven't yet been considered and could play a key role in shaping the projects.

"Input is always important in government, but in this case we want to hear from everyone about how they're using it, what's important to them, what type of things do they think they need," Texas General Land Office Commissioner Dawn Buckingham said. "We want to be sure that that complete input from the entire community and the adjacent property owners is taken into consideration when we're designing these projects."

After the comment period closes, engineers will review the feedback alongside their research as they develop recommendations for each of the nine study sites.

The open house runs from 3 to 7 p.m. at South Padre Island City Hall. Comments can also be submitted online through July 16, 2026.