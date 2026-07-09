Boca Chica Beach name change proposal rejected
An 11-member federal committee unanimously rejected a Thursday proposal to rename Boca Chica Beach.
The U.S. Board on Geographic Names' Domestic Names Committee rejected the proposal to rename the beach to Cyber Beach, with members citing a “lack of support and the long-standing name.”
During the committee meeting, a member noted that in the last 24 hours, close to 2,780 emails from the public were sent to the group regarding the name change. Only one of the emails supported the name change.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Federal committee to vote on renaming Boca Chica Beach to Cyber Beach
More News
News Video
-
Donna family of 8 escapes overnight house fire started by palm tree
-
Alamo-area neighborhood seven signatures away from securing streetlights
-
Hidalgo County offering colorectal cancer screening kits
-
Pharr International Bridge ranked top produce crossing in the US
-
Judge extends restraining order preventing Brownsville midtown bars from closing
Sports Video
-
Hurricanes FC U9 girls and U14 boys teams honored at the RGV...
-
RGV Red Crowns advance to the South Texas Conference finals with home...
-
RGV Red Crowns defeat BTX to advance to conference finals
-
UTRGV football announces open practice & youth clinic in Brownsville on August...
-
UTRGV's Erin Maguire gearing up for final college basketball season