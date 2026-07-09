Boca Chica Beach name change proposal rejected

An 11-member federal committee unanimously rejected a Thursday proposal to rename Boca Chica Beach.

The U.S. Board on Geographic Names' Domestic Names Committee rejected the proposal to rename the beach to Cyber Beach, with members citing a “lack of support and the long-standing name.”

During the committee meeting, a member noted that in the last 24 hours, close to 2,780 emails from the public were sent to the group regarding the name change. Only one of the emails supported the name change.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

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