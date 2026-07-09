Military Highway Water Supply Corporation faces complaints over discolored water

Some San Benito residents say their tap water has been brown for about a year and they are still waiting for answers from their water provider.

"The quality of the water is really bad," San Benito resident Stephanie Perez said.

Perez said the problem has cost her family hundreds of dollars in filters and drinking water, on top of their regular water bill. She said the water concerns extend beyond her family.

"It's been going on for about a year now,” Perez said. “Usually every time I go out and I feed my animals — I have pigs, I have dogs — it's really nasty and sometimes I’m really concerned about them."

A few houses down, 72-year-old Victor Nieto said he is seeing the same thing. He showed Channel 5 News a shirt that was stained after being washed.

Nieto said even brushing his teeth has become a concern. He said he reported the issue to Military Highway Water Supply Corporation but has not heard back.

"They didn't listen to us," Nieto said.

Channel 5 News emailed Military Highway Water Supply Corporation on Tuesday and stopped by their Mercedes office two days in a row but was unable to speak with a manager.

The company's 2025 Annual Drinking Water Quality Report states the water system routinely tests its water under federal and state requirements and that contaminant levels are below allowable limits.

Residents say they are still waiting to see a difference.

"They need to understand us; they need to listen to us. The water isn't good — they need to do something about it," Nieto said.

"I want them to be aware of it because as for now, there hasn't been a change," Perez said.

Military Highway Water Supply Corporation holds public board meetings on the last Thursday of each month in Mercedes and encourages customers to attend.

Customers concerned about their water quality can also file a complaint with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality on their website.

Watch the video above for the full story.