McAllen crime rate drops to lowest levels recorded in 40 years, city says

McAllen police officers responding to the 900 block of East Expressway 83 on Dec. 9, 2025. KRGV photo

McAllen recorded its lowest crime levels in 40 years, according to new data from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The McAllen Police Department released the 2025 Uniform Crime Reporting data, which shows a 20.4% drop in crime volume compared to 2024.

The city's overall crime rate fell 21.4% in 2025, according to a news release. McAllen has reduced crime by roughly 81.4% since its peak in 1995.

"Reaching the lowest crime levels in 40 years is a significant achievement, but our work continues as we invest in our employees, our neighborhoods, and the strategies that keep our community safe," McAllen City Manager Isaac J. Tawil said.

The data shows drops across nearly every category. Murder fell 75%, robbery dropped 42.9%, and auto theft was cut in half, falling 56%.

Theft saw the largest volume drop, falling by 498 cases from 2,523 in 2024 to 2,025 in 2025. Aggravated assault was the only category that stayed flat, with 125 cases in both years.

"Our community is a construct of [people] who live, work, visit, and strive to keep McAllen thriving by preventing crime, promoting public safety, and participating in the investigation of crime when it does occur," McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez said in a statement. "Their collective efforts have produced these crime reductions."

Mayor Javier Villalobos also weighed in on the numbers.

"These results reflect what can happen when a community works together with a dedicated police department and city leadership committed to serving residents," Villalobos said. "I am grateful to the men and women of the McAllen Police Department, our public safety partners, and our community for helping make McAllen one of the safest cities in the region."