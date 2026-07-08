Federal committee to vote on renaming Boca Chica Beach to Cyber Beach

KRGV file photo

A federal committee will vote on Thursday to rename Boca Chica Beach to Cyber Beach, according to a news release.

The proposed name change is on the agenda of the July 9 meeting for the U.S. Board on Geographic Names' Domestic Names Committee, the board that establishes and maintains geographical names throughout the country.

State Representative Erin Elizabeth Gámez, who represents a portion of Cameron County, issued a statement opposing the name change and asked the committee reviewing the proposal to delay any decision until residents have a chance to weigh in.

“I respectfully request that the committee postpone consideration of this proposal to allow for meaningful public notice and input from the residents of Cameron County, many of whom were unaware that a name change had even been proposed,” Gámez said in a statement.

Renaming the beach would require updates to public signs, maps, and official documents, which would cost local and state governments money with no clear public benefit, Gámez added.