Hurricanes FC U15 girls team travels to Kansas to compete at the 2026 U.S. Youth Soccer National Presidents Cup

The Hurricanes FC U15 girls team based in Brownsville is competing at the national stage this week after qualifying for the 2026 U.S. Youth Soccer National Presidents Cup in Wichita, Kansas.

The tournament began today and runs through July 11th. The Hurricanes FC U15 girls team won two qualifying tournaments to earn a spot to compete against the best of the best from around the United States.

"Doing it with such an amazing group of girls and we made it this far, you know coming from the places we are from, nobody would expect us to make it that far and we were able to prove them all wrong," center back Athena Maciel said.

"Just excited to be exposed at a national stage, one because in Brownsville it's really hard for girls to get attention in soccer, and this hopefully brings a lot of exposure to the sport, especially with the girls," head coach Jesus Pena added.