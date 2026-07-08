San Juan road improvement project disrupts access to local businesses, owner says

A San Juan business owner says a road reconstruction project is costing her customers and money.

San Juan crews are overhauling Nebraska Avenue from Business 83 to 12th Street as part of a half-mile-long project.

Coral Beauty Salon sits right off 6th Street on South Nebraska Avenue. Owner Maria Coral Bitales says the construction is blocking the entrance to her shop, leaving customers confused about whether she is open or how to get into the parking lot.

"I would do 30 or 35 haircuts per day, now I am doing only 15 or 20. I am losing about $250 per day," Bitales said.

Bitales opened the salon 13 years ago. She says the drop in customers is making it difficult to keep up with her bills at home.

"It is affecting me because during this time of year, with the heat, my electricity has doubled, and yes, it is affecting me," Bitales said.

San Juan City Manager Ruben Guajardo says the work on Nebraska Avenue is necessary.

"The road is significantly old, so based on our experts and our engineers, this is the project that needed to be done again," Guajardo said.

Guajardo is asking business owners and residents along Nebraska Avenue to be patient.

"This is the betterment of our city and our residents in San Juan to include our business owners, and I know it is going to take a little bit of time," Guajardo said. "But at the end of the day, the finished product is going to be a good product and will assist our business owners as well."

The project is funded through a state bond at a total cost of $447,000 and is expected to wrap up at the beginning of August.

Watch the video above for the full story.