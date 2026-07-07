Edinburg police make 34 DWI arrests during summer holiday enforcement wave
The Edinburg Police Department wrapped up a high-visibility DWI enforcement operation, making 34 arrests over an 18-day period during the summer travel and Independence Day holiday stretch, according to a news release.
Officers made the arrests from June 19 through July 6, 2026. Of those, 13 happened during the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
The operation was funded through a grant managed by the Texas Department of Transportation so the department could put extra officers on the road specifically to find and remove impaired drivers.
"Our primary objective with this initiative was to prevent crashes, injuries, and fatalities caused by intoxicated drivers. We want everyone in our community to make it home safely," Edinburg Police Chief Jaime Ayala said in a statement. "Thanks to the hard work of our officers and funding from TxDOT, we successfully removed dozens of dangerous drivers from our roads before tragedy struck."
In the news release, the department also reminded the public that Edinburg operates as a No-Refusal City year-round, meaning drivers who get behind the wheel while impaired will be arrested.
“Moving forward, we urge everyone to support our Make a Plan campaign. Get a sober ride home. The best way to avoid a tragedy is to make that decision before you ever start drinking,” Ayala added.
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