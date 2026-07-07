Behavioral Health Solutions of South Texas hosting Kids Fest 2026
Behavioral Health Solutions of South Texas is inviting the community to Kids Fest 2026.
The event will be held at the Reber Memorial Library in Raymondville from July 14 through July 16, 2026. It’s open to all children in grades 2 through 8.
For more information, email atello@bhsst.org.
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