Road reopens after crash causes diesel spill near Progreso International Bridge

A road reopened in Progreso hours after a crash involving two tractor-trailers caused 150 gallons of diesel to spill, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened Tuesday at around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Calle Santiago Galván and South International Boulevard when one driver missed a stop sign, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Farm-to-Market 1015 south of Military Highway was closed for approximately six hours while a hazmat crew cleared the scene. The road reopened at around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Both male drivers were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries.