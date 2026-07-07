Road reopens after crash causes diesel spill near Progreso International Bridge
A road reopened in Progreso hours after a crash involving two tractor-trailers caused 150 gallons of diesel to spill, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The crash happened Tuesday at around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Calle Santiago Galván and South International Boulevard when one driver missed a stop sign, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Farm-to-Market 1015 south of Military Highway was closed for approximately six hours while a hazmat crew cleared the scene. The road reopened at around 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Both male drivers were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries.
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