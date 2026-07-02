UTRGV football season tickets sold out for the second straight season
Edinburg, TX -- UTRGV football season tickets have sold out for the second year in a row, the university's Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced Wednesday.
The school sold more than 7,600 season tickets for 2026, up from about 7,000 during the inaugural season. The increase comes after Robert & Janet Vackar Stadium expanded from a capacity of 12,000 to 13,498 in 2025.
The south end zone expansion now gives UTRGV more than 3,300 seats in one central location dedicated to current students.
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