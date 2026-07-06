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Monday, July 6, 2026: Stray shower, temps in the 90s

Monday, July 6, 2026: Stray shower, temps in the 90s
33 minutes 16 seconds ago Monday, July 06 2026 Jul 6, 2026 July 06, 2026 9:03 AM July 06, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

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