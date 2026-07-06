Harlingen moves toward dark sky lighting rules for homes and businesses

Lights in Harlingen could soon look very different due to commissioners approving a dark sky designation.

Harlingen city commissioners approved a resolution of intent to pursue a dark sky designation. The next step is drafting an ordinance that would require new construction and future exterior light replacements to use fixtures that direct light downward instead of into the sky or neighboring properties.

District 2 Commissioner Daniel Nemecio Lopez brought the idea to commissioners because he believes it will help the community by reducing light pollution and helping wildlife by keeping light focused where it's needed most.

"What we're going to do here is we're going to scope the light just to be where it needs to be," Lopez said. "It has so many benefits moving forward for every future generation, right? And so I think that's why it's so important that we do it now."

Lopez said the change wouldn't happen right away; instead, the city would phase in those changes over time as lights are naturally replaced.

They want to make the change easy for homes and businesses.

One of the biggest questions people may have is whether they'll have to go out and replace their outdoor lights. City leaders say that's not the plan.

Lopez said home and business owners wouldn't have to make the switch immediately. It can wait until a remodel or replace the lights.

The commissioner also said dark sky-compliant lights cost about the same as traditional outdoor fixtures and some people may be dark sky-compliant already.

"Most people surprisingly don't even recognize that they're already compliant. The lights that we bought for my house were dark sky compliant. I just didn't know at that point what dark sky compliance was," Lopez said.

Commissioners approved the resolution last week. They'll discuss the ordinance rules and regulations at the next commissioner meeting.