15-year-old hospitalized after consuming alcohol, McAllen couple charged

Jose Garza and Jeanett Garza (Mugshots courtesy of the McAllen Police Department)

Two McAllen residents were arrested after a teenage girl was rushed to the hospital following an alcohol-related medical emergency on July 4.

Investigators identified 43-year-old Jeanett Garza and 44-year-old Jose Garza as the people who purchased the alcohol and stored it in a room occupied by two 15-year-old girls.

The McAllen Police Department responded to the 4100 block of Colbath Avenue at 9:56 p.m. after a call came in reporting that one of the girls had been drinking and was vomiting, according to a news release.

The news release said the teen was breathing but had her eyes closed. Three minutes later, the caller reported that the teen was struggling to breathe and was still throwing up.

When officers arrived, they found the girl going in and out of consciousness. She was taken to a local hospital for emergency medical care.

According to the news release, officers determined that two minors had unrestricted access to alcohol inside a room and drank directly from the bottles.

Jeanett and Jose were arraigned on Sunday, July 5, and were each charged with two counts of furnishing alcohol to a minor. Their bond was set at $2,000 each.

The second 15-year-old girl received a citation for consumption of alcohol by a minor and was released to a responsible party.

The McAllen Police Department said the investigation was ongoing and additional charges may follow. Anyone with information is urged to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.